In My Own Words | Greg Camarillo vs. Baltimore Ravens

They got the ball first and attempt a field goal to win the game. I was out there watching and thinking 'we lost another one'. And then he (Matt Stover) misses the thing. When he missed that, it was like if we don't win, now we're never going to ever win.

We go with four wide receivers and I was the fourth wide out. This was at time in the NFL when teams didn't go to many four receiver sets. I go into the huddle and hear the same exact play called (Trips left fly scat left Ernie) that was called when I caught each of my previous two career catches. I’m thinking 'they’ve got to know what’s going on just by the formation'. You have (future Hall of Famers) Ed Reed at safety and Ray Lewis at linebacker. They're going to know what’s coming. It’s a play I have absolutely loved my entire career, but I’m thinking there’s no way in the world this is going to work three times in a game.

I go in motion and I try to disguise the play a little bit differently. I'm supposed to stop just outside of where (fellow wide receiver) Marty Booker was, but this third time I wanted to try to stop just shy of him or behind him to make it look a little bit different.

The ball is in the air and Ed Reed is just inches away from intercepting it. Now, I'm not a fast guy. To be honest, it had been since high school since I’d had a big, open field catch. I’m running like a scared kid. I’m turning my head like every second looking for a guy who is going to catch me. I’m actually thinking that if they tackle me then we’re still in field goal range and we can win this.

It's amazing what thoughts go through your brain while you’re running. I’m thinking that I’m wide open. I’m thinking there are guys behind me. I think we're in field goal range and we're good. Next thing I know, I’m in the end zone. It was the first time I had scored a touchdown since high school. I had never scored a TD in college.