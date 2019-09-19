Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys offense has been unstoppable over the last two weeks, averaging 33 points and 484 yards per game. Balance between quarterback Dak Prescott’s passing and the rushing attack of back Ezekiel Elliott makes the job of getting off of the field for the Dolphins defense almost impossible. Prescott’s ability to control the passing game with accuracy has been on full display, completing 82 percent of his throws and his touchdown to interception ratio (seven to one) is nearly perfect. Miami’s front seven must find a way to build upon the pressure from last week, getting two sacks on New England quarterback Tom Brady. Even if they don’t get Prescott on the ground, they must find a way to break the rhythm in the passing game. On the ground, Elliott is averaging more than 80 yards per game, and an impressive 4.6 yards per carry. The Dolphins front four must try and create penetration in the Cowboys backfield, which will give linebackers Jerome Baker and Sam Eguavoen chances to slow the powerful runner down before he hits the line of scrimmage at full speed.