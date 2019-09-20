AC In The AM: What Should We Expect Against Cowboys?

This is another enormous test against a playoff team from a year ago, the third of four straight playoff teams the Dolphins face to open the season. The Cowboys are 2-0 and playing like it. They have one of the premier backs in the league in Ezekiel Elliott, one of the emerging young quarterbacks in Dak Prescott, an elite offensive line and a defense that just keeps getting better.

Clearly the Dolphins will have to find another level to have a chance in this game. They’ll have to eliminate many of the mistakes like the dropped passes and the blown assignments and they’ll have to figure out a way to make things interesting deep into the fourth quarter.

They’ll also be working with a new starting quarterback in Josh Rosen. Word surfaced Thursday that Rosen would get the start ahead of Ryan Fitzpatrick, an important opportunity for this second-year player who still has so much to prove. I like this move. It isn’t a reflection on Fitzpatrick it’s more about trying to jump-start an offense that has done little in the first two games. Rosen has shown flashes of excellence over the summer, now he needs to show he can be consistently productive. Any way you look at it, this could be a defining moment in his young career.

The Dolphins are hoping the seeds for improvement have been planted on the practice field over the past few weeks. There is a feeling of optimism now because the new players that were added following the final preseason game have had an opportunity to adjust and adapt and to learn the terminology, understand the system and get a feel for their teammates.

The best example of this could be the offensive line, which reshuffled the deck only days before the opener after the trade of Laremy Tunsil to Houston. Now, the starting five has been together for a few weeks and the expectation is a much more cohesive effort against the Cowboys.

“It starts at practice,” said coach Brian Flores. “We’ve had a couple of good weeks. I think we were better from Week 1 to Week 2. We’ll just try to continue to get better week after week after week.”

This has certainly been a challenging time, coming off two straight home losses and the players dealing with the trade that sent defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Steelers. But the focus has remained on the Cowboys. There seems to be a unified effort taking place among those in that locker room to prove they are better than what they have showed.

Understand this: While the organization is thinking long-term with the moves they have made, the players and coaches are all about this season and winning games. Many of them come from highly successful college programs. None of them are willing to accept losing.