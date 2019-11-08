Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Colts

Center Daniel Kilgore remains on track to return to the lineup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.
Kilgore, who has missed the past three games with a knee injury, was listed as questionable when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week. Kilgore was limited in practice all week. He was listed as doubtful on the final injury report last week ahead of the game against the New York Jets.
Evan Boehm, who moved over from guard to take Kilgore’s place at center in the starting lineup, also was listed as questionable. He was a full participant in practice Friday after being limited the previous two days.
Also listed as questionable were defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, who was limited all week with a shoulder injury, and defensive end Avery Moss, who has missed the past three games because of an ankle injury. Moss also was limited in practice all week.
Safety Reshad Jones (chest) and cornerback Ken Webster (ankle) both were ruled out Friday.
The other 10 players who appeared on the injury report this week did not receive a game status designation, meaning they’ll be available against the Colts. Those players are S Walt Aikens, G/T Jesse Davis, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, WR Jakeem Grant, LB Trent Harris, CB Chris Lammons, S Bobby McCain, LS Taybor Pepper, DT Christian Wilkins and WR Albert Wilson.
The Colts ruled out two players Friday, both of them wide receivers: T.Y. Hilton (calf) and rookie Parris Campbell (hand).
Starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett was listed as questionable with a knee injury. He was limited in practice all week.
Also listed as questionable were CB Pierre Desir (hamstring) and CB Quincy Wilson (shoulder). Neither practiced either Thursday or Friday.