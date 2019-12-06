Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Jets

The Dolphins will have every player on their active roster available against the New York Jets on Sunday.
When the team released its final injury report of the week Friday, it did not include a single player listed as questionable, doubtful or out. That means everybody is healthy enough to play.
Every player on the active roster was a full participant in practice Friday except for wide receiver Allen Hurns, who was limited with an ankle injury.
The other players on the injury report during the week were LB Jerome Baker, T Julién Davenport, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, CB Nik Needham, S Steven Parker and CB Ken Webster.
By comparison, the Jets are 13 players on their final injury report, though cornerback Brian Poole was the only one who was ruled out.
The list of players listed as doubtful was headed by Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams (ankle) and included T Chuma Edoga (knee), S Matthias Farley (rib/ankle) and CB Arthur Maulet (calf). None of the four practiced Friday.
Eight players were listed as questionable, including starting running back Le’Veon Bell (illness). The others were DL Henry Anderson (shoulder), T Kelvin Beachum (ankles), CB Maurice Canady (illness/quad), TE Ryan Griffin (illness), DL Steve McLendon (knee/hip), WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring) and LB Paul Worrilow (quad).
Bell did not practice Friday, while the other seven were limited participants.