Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Jets

The Dolphins likely will be without safety Reshad Jones and center Daniel Kilgore again when they face the New York Jets on Sunday.
Both players were listed as doubtful when the Dolphins released their final injury report of the week. Kilgore (knee) was limited in practice all week, while Jones (chest) practiced on a limited basis the past two days after sitting out Wednesday.
The only player ruled out by the Dolphins was cornerback Ken Webster, who sustained an ankle injury in the game at Pittsburgh on Monday night.
The Dolphins listed four players as questionable: DB Walt Aikens (hip), CB Ryan Lewis (knee), DE Avery Moss (ankle) and T J’Marcus Webb (quad).
Aikens and Moss were limited in practice all week; Lewis was added to the injury report Friday but was listed as a full participant; and Webb was limited in practice Friday after first being added to the injury report Thursday as a full participant.
LB Vince Biegel, G/T Jesse Davis, CB Chris Lammons, S Bobby McCain, CB Nik Needham, DT Robert Nkemdiche and WR Albert Wilson all receive no game status designation after being on the injury report this week. That means all of them will be available against the Jets.
The Jets had a long list of players on their injury report, including five who were ruled out Friday: WR Josh Bellamy (foot/shoulder), CB Trumaine Johnson (ankles), OL Ryan Kalil (knee/elbow), S Rontez Miles (neck/hip) and LB C.J. Mosley (groin).
Former Dolphins linebacker Neville Hewitt (neck/knee) was listed as doubtful, and the Jets listed five more players as questionable: OL Kelvin Beachum (ankle), WR Braxton Berrios (hamstring), TE Chris Herndon (hamstring), DL Steve McLendon (hamstring) and WR Demaryius Thomas (hamstring/ankle).