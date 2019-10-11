Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs Redskins

The Dolphins did not rule out any players Friday for their game against the Washington Redskins, but they had 11 of them listed as questionable.
The list includes the four players who missed the game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 29 because of injuries: G/T Jesse Davis (elbow), S Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder), WR Albert Wilson (calf/hip) and CB Jomal Wiltz (groin). All four were limited in practice all week.
An addition to the injury report Friday was running back Kalen Ballage, who was listed as questionable with a foot injury. He was listed as a limited participant in practice Friday.
The other players listed as questionable were: CB Johnson Bademosi (ankle), WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Xavien Howard (knee), S Reshad Jones (ankle) and CB Chris Lammons (toe). All six were limited all week, except for Bademosi, who was a full participant Wednesday before being limited the past two days.
Washington ruled out five players Friday, including tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis, both with concussions.
Also ruled out were LB Josh Harvey-Clemons (hamstring), G Wes Martin (chest) and S Deshazor Everett (ankle). Veteran tackle Donald Penn was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.