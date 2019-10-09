Taco Charlton Embraces Nickname & Opportunity With Dolphins

It’s very obvious that Charlton embraces the name, from the small gold taco at the end of his necklace to his mimicking eating a taco as a sack celebration.

You got to see that twice in Charlton’s first two games with the Dolphins, as he became the first player since Kendall Langford in 2008 with a full sack in each of his first two games with Miami.

Charlton, of course, is hoping that was just the start of something big on the second stop of his NFL career, which began as a first-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2017 draft.

“It was tough at first (changing teams) just because of the difference in defenses, going from a 4-3 defense to the defense we have here,” Charlton said. “It was a difference for me. So (it was about) just learning that playbook and getting comfortable enough so I can play fast again. The longer I stay here, the longer I’m here, the more I learn this defense, the faster I can play, you’ll see better results on the field.