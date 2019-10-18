Friday, Oct 18, 2019 03:11 PM

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Bills

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

The Dolphins will be without center Daniel Kilgore, safety Reshad Jones and defensive end Avery Moss when they face the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sunday.

_AH53904 (1)

The three players were ruled out Friday when the team released its final injury report of the week. Kilgore (knee), Jones (chest) and Moss (ankle) didn’t practice all week.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), who both missed the Washington game, were the only players listed as questionable. They were limited in practice all week.

Related Links

None of the other eight players listed on the injury report this week had a game status designation, meaning they’ll all be available. Those eight were G/T Jesse Davis, DE Charles Harris, LB Trent Harris, CB Chris Lammons, S Bobby McCain, QB Josh Rosen, RB Mark Walton and WR Albert Wilson.

Buffalo listed three players as questionable: CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring) and LB Corey Thompson (ankle).

Related Content

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs Redskins
news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs Redskins

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game against Washington.
Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Chargers
news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins vs. Chargers

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Cowboys
news

Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Cowboys

The Dolphins released their final injury report before Sunday's game in Dallas.
Injury Report: Week 17 | Dolphins at Bills
news

Injury Report: Week 17 | Dolphins at Bills

Injury Report: Week 16 | Dolphins vs. Jaguars
news

Injury Report: Week 16 | Dolphins vs. Jaguars

Injury Report: Week 15 | Dolphins at Vikings
news

Injury Report: Week 15 | Dolphins at Vikings

Injury Report: Week 14 | Dolphins vs. Patriots
news

Injury Report: Week 14 | Dolphins vs. Patriots

Injury Report: Week 13 | Dolphins vs. Bills
news

Injury Report: Week 13 | Dolphins vs. Bills

Injury Report: Week 12 | Dolphins at Colts
news

Injury Report: Week 12 | Dolphins at Colts

Injury Report: Week 10 | Dolphins at Packers
news

Injury Report: Week 10 | Dolphins at Packers

Injury Report: Week Nine | Dolphins vs. Jets
news

Injury Report: Week Nine | Dolphins vs. Jets

Advertising