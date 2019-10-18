Final Injury Report | Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins will be without center Daniel Kilgore, safety Reshad Jones and defensive end Avery Moss when they face the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on Sunday.
The three players were ruled out Friday when the team released its final injury report of the week. Kilgore (knee), Jones (chest) and Moss (ankle) didn’t practice all week.
Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), who both missed the Washington game, were the only players listed as questionable. They were limited in practice all week.
None of the other eight players listed on the injury report this week had a game status designation, meaning they’ll all be available. Those eight were G/T Jesse Davis, DE Charles Harris, LB Trent Harris, CB Chris Lammons, S Bobby McCain, QB Josh Rosen, RB Mark Walton and WR Albert Wilson.
Buffalo listed three players as questionable: CB Taron Johnson (hamstring), LB Matt Milano (hamstring) and LB Corey Thompson (ankle).