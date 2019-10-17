Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Bills

The fourth quarter against Washington was high energy and tempo from the Miami offense. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick came off the bench and infused life into an offense by distributing the ball to multiple players and using the up tempo offense to keep the pressure on the defense. Now, I’m not saying the Dolphins should use this strategy to start the game on Sunday, especially if they are going into the game with the possibility of changes up front on the offensive line. But what I’d like to see is this offense change the tempo up some against the Bills and make them rush and cover if Fitzpatrick is having some success early in the game. Coaches can tell right away what kind of day it’s going to be after the first couple of offensive series. If Fitz and the quick passing game can move the football in the first quarter, Miami shouldn’t hesitate going into the no-huddle, up tempo plan they started the final fifteen minutes with last week. At this point of the season, I would think everything is on the table to find ways to create explosive plays and take advantage of the personal you have on offense.