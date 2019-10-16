Top News: Josh Rosen Understands Change At QB

A few Dolphins players have had the experience of facing veteran running back Frank Gore, but Flores actually had the chance to face during his days at the University of Miami.

Flores, who was a safety and linebacker at Boston College, faced Gore in 2001 and 2003.

He recalled Wednesday his first introduction to the future Hall of Famer, which came in 2001.

“It’s actually a pretty interesting story,” Flores said. “So the University of Miami is playing at Boston College. Right at the end, they’re up five and BC is going in to score on the 10-yard line. The ball gets tipped up and Ed Reed takes it back and Miami wins and goes on to win the national championship.