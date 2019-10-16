Top News: Josh Rosen Understands Change At QB

Josh Rosen said Wednesday he understands the decision behind the Dolphins’ quarterback switch and will continue to work just as hard as ever on his development.
“I’m bummed out, but it’s a part of the process,” Rosen said after Head Coach Brian Flores announced that Ryan Fitzpatrick would start Sunday against Buffalo. “If Coach wants to make the decision, it’s his decision to make. I wish I would have made it a little tougher on him, but it’s a long season, I’m going to continue to push Fitz and be there for him, (as) likewise he was there for me.”
Rosen started the past three games for the Dolphins, including the 17-16 loss against the Washington Redskins when Fitzpatrick led two touchdown drives in the fourth quarter after coming off the bench.
“Fitz almost gave us a chance to win at the end of the game,” Rosen said. “Coach Flo is head coach and it’s his decision to make on what gives the team the best opportunity to win. I’m my job to prove him wrong at this point, but I respect the decision. I understand it.
“I think you earn each start, sort of like that week. I’m not really entitled to anything or deserve anything outside of what’s been given to me. I’m a member of the Miami Dolphins and whatever they want to be, I’ll do the best of my ability.”
Caldwell update
Flores said Wednesday he’s constantly been communicating with associate head coach/quarterbacks coach Jim Caldwell, who has been serving as a consultant since taking a leave of absence in July to deal with health issues.
“Yeah, I just talked to Jim,” Flores said. “He’s doing well. I talk to Jim a lot. He’s somebody I bounce thoughts and ideas off of, questions about — I try to give him an idea of where the pulse of the team is, and we go back and forth just in different conversations. It goes from situations in a game to personnel to how my family is doing to how he’s doing, but yeah, he’s doing well.”
Caldwell joined the Dolphins coaching staff Feb. 8 and has 17 years of NFL coaching experience, including seven seasons as a head coach for two different NFL teams. He was the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts from 2009-11 and the Detroit Lions from 2014-17, compiling a 62-50 (.554) regular-season record, four playoff berths, two 11-win seasons and one conference championship.
Gore encore
A few Dolphins players have had the experience of facing veteran running back Frank Gore, but Flores actually had the chance to face during his days at the University of Miami.
Flores, who was a safety and linebacker at Boston College, faced Gore in 2001 and 2003.
He recalled Wednesday his first introduction to the future Hall of Famer, which came in 2001.
“It’s actually a pretty interesting story,” Flores said. “So the University of Miami is playing at Boston College. Right at the end, they’re up five and BC is going in to score on the 10-yard line. The ball gets tipped up and Ed Reed takes it back and Miami wins and goes on to win the national championship.
“In that game, Clinton Portis was the back. We were doing a decent job defensively. Portis gets knocked out of the game and everybody is kind of excited, for lack of a better term, because their best player is out and we may have a chance here. It was a tight game. Then some young back named Frank Gore steps in there and breaks off a 20-yard run. He’s been a great player in college. He’s been a great player in the league.
“I have a lot of respect for him as a player. I got to spend some time with him when he was here in the offseason. As a person, he’s an even better person. He’s got leadership, he’s got really everything that you’re looking for in a back. This will be a tough test for us. He’ll be ready to go. He’s always ready to go. He’s been that way since I last put on a helmet for sure. He’s a very, very good player.”
Asked whether he had the chance to go head up against Gore in that 2001 game, Flores quipped: “No. You know I wasn’t very good. (laughter) I wasn’t in there very much. Not that year, at least.”
Injury report
The Dolphins’ first injury report of the week included 13 players, including three who did not practice Wednesday: safety Reshad Jones (chest), center Daniel Kilgore (knee) and defensive end Avery Moss (ankle).
Cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and WR Jakeem Grant (hamstring), who both missed the Washington game, were listed as limited participants. Others listed as limited were G/T Jesse Davis (elbow), LB Trent Harris (foot), CB Chris Lammons (ankle/toe), S Bobby McCain (hamstring/shoulder), RB Mark Walton (thumb) and WR Albert Wilson (calf/hip).
Quarterback Josh Rosen (groin) and defensive end Charles Harris (wrist) both were on the injury report but listed as full participants.
Practice squad move
The Dolphins filled the opening on the practice squad Wednesday when they signed cornerback Jayson Stanley.
A wide receiver at the University of Georgia, Stanley spent training camp with the Atlanta Falcons.
He filled the spot created when cornerback Nik Needham was promoted to the active roster Saturday.