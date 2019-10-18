'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows

Charlton is getting ready for his fourth game with the Dolphins, who he joined Sept. 19 when he was claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys.

While it’s debatable he’ll play as many snaps against Buffalo as he did last Sunday, Charlton logically figures to play a significant role again.

The 55 snaps against Washington represented the highest total of Charlton’s career, behind the 57 he played for the Cowboys against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2018 season.

“It was something to get used to, just playing that much,” Charlton said. “I want to be out there, though, get the chance to help my team and make an impact to help the team and help the defense out. Of course I love the chance, love the challenge of going out there getting a chance to make some more plays happen.