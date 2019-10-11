Allen Hurns Returns From Concussion, Ready To Contribute

The former University of Miami standout clearly is a pro, and that is what it means to him to be reliable: “Being reliable, they trust us in all situations. I know where I’m going to be and the same for the quarterback. He has a trust that if he calls a play and it’s third down, I’m going to be there and if the ball comes my way, I’m going to come down with it. Being a receiver, your quarterback’s got to be able to trust you. If he doesn’t, he won’t get you the ball. It just shows just the trust that you have in someone.”