Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Showing Consistent Improvement

Center Daniel Kilgore said he’s also seen Rosen getting more and more comfortable as the weeks go by.

“It’s getting better day in and day out, his command,” Kilgore said. “The more comfortable he gets, the better the offense will be. But I think it’s huge for them to come out and say that and to let Josh (know) … ‘OK, I know that. OK, we’re moving forward. It’s off my back.’ And the fact that Fitz is still right there helping him along the way, it’s huge.”

Rosen, who was acquired on the second night of the 2019 NFL Draft in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on the one-year anniversary of being the 10th overall selection in the 2018 draft, is hoping to help the Dolphins win in the immediate future while at the same time showing the organization he’s the long-term answer at quarterback.