Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019 04:59 PM

Brian Flores: Josh Rosen Showing Consistent Improvement

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Josh Rosen understandably was happy about the vote of confidence he got from Head Coach Brian Flores on Wednesday and he’s looking forward to validating that endorsement.

Flores said during his pre-practice press conference that the quarterback situation was “settled,” with the team moving forward with Rosen as the starter.

“I think it’s awesome, but you can never treat it like that,” Rosen said after practice. “I’ve heard guys like Tom (Brady) mention he feels like he’s competing against someone every day, and that’s the sort of attitude that you have to have in order to continue to improve. It might be a settled competition, but in my head I’m always trying to sort of act as if someone is behind me every single day.”

Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick started the first two games of the season at quarterback for the Dolphins, with Rosen getting action off the bench both times. The change to Rosen as the starter was made late in the week of practice before the game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 22.

Rosen said Flores’ declaration helped in terms of not having to look over his shoulder, though he said he’s never really worried about things like that.

“I’m a pretty sort of free spirit, but like I kind of just go out there, have fun and do my thing,” Rosen said. “Football is football. I try to stay as removed from the politics as I possibly can.”

In his two starts, Rosen completed 35 of 63 passes (55.6 percent) for 380 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Beyond just the stats, Flores said he’s seen weekly improvement from Rosen.

“I think he’s a young, talented player, and I think he needs to get in there and develop and get reps and just improve,” Flores said. “When he’s scrambling and if he can throw the ball away, that would be an improvement. It’s something we’ve talked about a lot and hopefully if I say it to you guys, maybe he’ll listen, but that’s something (to improve) — amongst a lot of other things. Just decision-making, accuracy and making good decisions. I like where Josh is and hopefully he just continues to improve today, tomorrow and over the course of the season.”

Center Daniel Kilgore said he’s also seen Rosen getting more and more comfortable as the weeks go by.

“It’s getting better day in and day out, his command,” Kilgore said. “The more comfortable he gets, the better the offense will be. But I think it’s huge for them to come out and say that and to let Josh (know) … ‘OK, I know that. OK, we’re moving forward. It’s off my back.’ And the fact that Fitz is still right there helping him along the way, it’s huge.”

Rosen, who was acquired on the second night of the 2019 NFL Draft in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on the one-year anniversary of being the 10th overall selection in the 2018 draft, is hoping to help the Dolphins win in the immediate future while at the same time showing the organization he’s the long-term answer at quarterback.

“The way that I’m sort of approaching this year is I feel like I’m really just trying out for the team,” Rosen said. “I feel like I’m auditioning and I’m trying to put my best foot forward and prove to everyone upstairs and Coach Flo and Mr. (Chris) Grier that I’m the man moving forward. I don’t know, it’s a different circumstance than what other quarterbacks are put in but it’s the one I’ve been given and I’m taking it in full stride and I’m excited to hopefully prove over these next 12 more weeks that I’m their guy moving forward.”

Related Content

news

Taco Charlton Embraces Nickname & Opportunity With Dolphins

The defensive end is excited about his opportunity in South Florida.
Preston Williams Isn't Your Typical Rookie Receiver
news

Preston Williams Isn't Your Typical Rookie Receiver

The first-year player from Colorado State doesn't doubt his talent.
news

Backing The Bahamas: Dolphins Alumni, Staff Deliver Supplies & Support During Bye Week

The Dolphins spent the bye week in The Bahamas to continue Hurricane Dorian relief efforts.
news

Evan Boehm Wants To Be A 'Dominant Physical Force'

Boehm made his first start at guard for the Dolphins this past Sunday against the Chargers.
Isaiah Ford's First Career Catch Sparks Emotional Moment
news

Isaiah Ford's First Career Catch Sparks Emotional Moment

The wide receiver's perseverance finally paid off Sunday when Ford caught his first career pass.
Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Continues To Make Plays
news

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan Continues To Make Plays

McMillan is the highest-rated linebacker in the NFL according to analytics site Pro Football Focus.
D-Line Coach Excited About First-Round Newcomers
news

D-Line Coach Excited About First-Round Newcomers

Marion Hobby likes the potential of Taco Charlton and Robert Nkemdiche.
Dolphins Offensive Line Making Progress Despite Injuries
news

Dolphins Offensive Line Making Progress Despite Injuries

The offensive line has had to adjust through the first four weeks of the season.
news

Rookie Isaiah Prince Relishes First NFL Start

The rookie played well in his first NFL start this Sunday against the Chargers.
Motivated Xavien Howard Ready To Bounce Back Against Chargers
news

Motivated Xavien Howard Ready To Bounce Back Against Chargers

The cornerback is looking forward to his matchup on Sunday against Keenan Allen.
DeVante Parker Aiming For More Big Plays Against Chargers
news

DeVante Parker Aiming For More Big Plays Against Chargers

The fifth-year wide receiver owns the Dolphins' two longest offensive plays of the season.

Advertising