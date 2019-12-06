Consider how far the Dolphins have come. Over the first four games the Dolphins had a 16.7 success rate in the red zone, which ranked dead last in the league. But since returning from their bye in week six, the Dolphins have converted 80 percent of their red zone possessions into touchdowns, and that ranks first in the league.

You can point to a lot of factors for this unexpected red zone turnaround, but clearly the most obvious reason has been the emergence of wide receiver DeVante Parker and tight end Mike Gesicki. They have the size to create mismatches and they have the hands to make the most difficult of catches. The Dolphins have had 15 touchdown catches this season, Parker and Gesicki combining for eight of them.