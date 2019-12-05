Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Jets

Everyone knows that the schedule shows promise over the next three weeks with matchups against teams (NYJ, NYG, and Cinn) that have struggled as much or more than the Dolphins have this season. The New York Jets are up first and they have the distinction of losing to both winless teams (Miami at 0-7 and Cincinnati at 0-11) this season, and I’m sure that former Dolphins head coach Adam Gase doesn’t want to lose to his former employer twice in one season. I would expect the Dolphins to play with the same type of energy and execution they’ve been able to establish over the last month and a half. This coaching staff has set a standard of expectation and it seems the players have adopted the same mind set. Play for 60 minutes and don’t beat yourself by committing turnovers or penalties that allow teams to take advantage of your mistakes. If they can keep it simple, execute with efficiency early, it just might give the Jets time to implode on their own.