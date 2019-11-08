AC In The AM: Dolphins Must Keep It Going Against Colts

That’s what this Sunday in Indianapolis is all about. Seeing if the Dolphins can duplicate, or come close to it, all those positives that surfaced in that eight-point victory over the Jets. Seeing if the confidence they gained and the improvement they made can carry over against a winning team on the road. As sweet as that victory was, it was just one game. Do it again and it proves that what we saw against the Jets was no aberration, but a clear indication of what this team is capable of doing.