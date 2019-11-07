Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Colts

The Dolphins defense did a very nice job not allowing Jets running back Le’Veon Bell to break out and take over the game last week. Their ability to slow down the ground game applied more pressure to quarterback Sam Darnold making the offense one dimensional. This allowed for more blitzing and pressure in the pocket and the Miami defense came away with multiple sacks and pressures. The same principles should apply this week facing the Colts. The task at hand is to slow down running back Marlon Mack, who ranks ninth in the league in rushing with 679 yards. He’s averaging 85 yards a game, and has five runs of over 20 yards on the season. The key for Miami’s front seven is to keep Mack well under that number, and not allow yards after first contact. This just might put added pressure on an injured Jacoby Brissett, who has played well as the starting quarterback, but isn’t 100 percent with an MCL sprain. Brissett might not be as mobile and if the Dolphins can force Indy into obvious passing situations, hurrying and harassing the Indy quarterback might lead to chances for a few takeaways!