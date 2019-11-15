Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Bills vs. Dolphins

One solid statistic you can usually count on is if a team wins is the turnover margin. It usually enhances there chances of having a winning outcome. The Dolphins have been solid over the past two games, forcing three interceptions last week against Colts quarterback Brian Hoyer and getting one off of Jets quarterback Sam Darnold two weeks ago. Those two game aren’t enough to erase the season totals of minus 12 in turnover ratio, but show what can happen if you’re on the correct side of that margin. Protecting the football, using special teams to flip the field and staying away from the mental mistakes of pre-snap penalties all should play a part in getting another win against Buffalo this Sunday. But the biggest part still might be taking advantage of the accuracy issues Bills quarterback Josh Allen has shown. He missed wildly in the first meeting between these two teams, but Miami’s defense didn’t get a takeaway. The big play that turned that game around was a pick thrown by Fitzpatrick as the Dolphins were poised to score and take a 21-9 lead in the third quarter. The Bills drove 98 yards and with a score, completely changed the momentum of the game. That sequence needs to reverse this Sunday and hopefully jump start the Dolphins in the second half, where they’ve struggled to score points all season long.