Three Keys | John Congemi Previews Dolphins at Steelers

The Pittsburgh defense might not sit atop most statistical categories, but you would never know that watching them play. It’s a group with multiple former first-round selections that can all run and hit, led by outside linebackers T. J. Watt and Bud Dupree. They’ve combined for seven sacks and can apply pressure off the edge by bringing speed and power when getting to the quarterback. Miami’s offensive line has improved over the last few games, but may still need to overcome the loss of center Daniel Kilgore, who may miss his second straight games with a leg injury. The combination of Evan Bohem and Chris Reed held up nicely last week in Buffalo. They will need to play equally as well on Monday night when trying to block versatile defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and instinctive linebacker Devin Bush, who leads the Steelers defense with 32 total tackles.