Inside The Numbers: Dolphins History | Monday Night Football

Breaking down the Dolphins on Monday Night Football from a statistical perspective:
- The Dolphins game against the Pittsburgh Steelers will be their 85th on Monday Night Football, the most for any team in the NFL. The Dallas Cowboys are second with 80 MNF appearances, with their 81st scheduled for the week after the Dolphins-Steelers game when they face the New York Giants.
- The Dolphins have a 42-42 record in Monday night games, giving them the fourth-most MNF victories in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers (49), Pittsburgh Steelers (47) and Cowboys (46).
- This will be the sixth time the Dolphins face the Steelers on Monday night, making them their most frequent opponent outside of previous and current AFC East teams. Pittsburgh holds a 3-2 edge in MNF games with the Dolphins.
- The lowest-scoring Dolphins game on Monday night came against the Steelers, a 3-0 Pittsburgh victory at rainy and muddy Heinz Field in 2007. The Dolphins have one shutout victory on MNF, 21-0 against the Cincinnati Bengals in 1978.
- The highest-scoring Monday night game involving the Dolphins was the infamous “Monday Night Miracle” against the Jets in 2000.
- This will mark the sixth time in their last eight MNF appearances the Dolphins have been on the road. The only exception were games against the New York Giants in 2015 and the New England Patriots in 2017.
- That game against New England was the Dolphins’ last appearance on MNF and they pulled out a 27-20 victory that night.
- The Dolphins are 16-24 in Monday night games decided by seven points or less, but 8-7 in games decided by 21 points or more.
- The Dolphins have had 12 300-yard passing performances on Monday Night Football, topped by Chad Henne’s 416-yard game against the New England Patriots in the 2011 season opener.
- Jay Cutler was the last Dolphins QB to have three touchdown passes in a Monday night game — he did it against New England in 2017.
- The Dolphins’ longest pass play in a Monday night game was an 80-yard touchdown from Dan Marino to Tony Martin against Washington in 1993.
- The Dolphins have had 20 100-yard receiving performances on MNF, the last coming from Brandon Marshall against the New York Jets in 2011.
- The Dolphins have had 19 100-yard rushing performances on Monday Night Football, topped by Ricky Williams’ 216 yards against the Chicago Bears in December 2002.
- The record for rushing touchdowns by a Dolphins player in a Monday night game is three, and belongs to Troy Stradford, who did it in a 37-28 victory against the New York Jets in 1987.
- Perhaps the most spectacular individual defensive performance by a Dolphins player on Monday Night Football was produced by safety Dick Anderson, who had four interceptions and two pick-sixes against the Steelers at the Orange Bowl in 1973.