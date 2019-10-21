O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front

“Overall, as an offensive line, I think we played pretty well,” Boehm said. “Like always, there’s a couple of plays that we always want to have back and see what went wrong here and what we need to do better in certain situations. You go to the sack category, we didn’t let up any sacks (of Fitzpatrick). That’s a big plus. Fitz helped us out with scrambling and doing what Fitz does, but I think overall our pass pro wasn’t too bad. But like always, there’s always corrections that need to be made.”