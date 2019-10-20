Andy Cohen: Ryan Fitzpatrick Showed Us Plenty In Buffalo

On a second-and-goal from the 12, a Ryan Fitzpatrick pass intended for Isaiah Ford was intercepted at the 2-yard line by Buffalo cornerback Tre’Davious White. It may have been the only really poor throw Fitzpatrick threw all day. The Bills responded by driving 98 yards on 12 plays for the go-ahead score and then added another one later, all told scoring 15 straight points following that turnover.

So the Dolphins put together a drive consuming just under 10 minutes of the third quarter, including a successful fake field goal run by punter Matt Haack, also including a first-and-goal at the 2, and get no points out of it.

I agree with Brian Flores when he said after the game that it was more than just that one play, that this team had several opportunities following that turnover to regain control. But you still have to wonder what might have been had that drive resulted in something other than a turnover.