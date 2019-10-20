Second Half Miscues Drop Dolphins, Lose 31-21 In Buffalo

Allen ended the game with two touchdown passes, included a 20-yard thrown to John Brown that capped a 98-yard drive that gave Buffalo the lead after White’s interception. Allen ran in for the two-point conversion after that score.

The Dolphins took two different leads in the first half, the first after Ballage’s run and the second coming with Fitzpatrick’s pass to Parker. It marked a third consecutive game with a touchdown reception for Parker.

Defensive end Taco Charlton and linebacker Vince Biegel each came up with sacks in the first half. It was Charlton’s third in four games with the Dolphins.

Rookie defensive end Christian Wilkins was ejected on the third play of the game for throwing a punch at Buffalo offensive lineman Cody Ford.