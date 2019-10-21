Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Bills

1) Fitz Adds Spark Again
Veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick had a winning performance last week in the fourth quarter against Washington, and that momentum carried over to facing the much heralded Bills defense on Sunday. Fitzpatrick consistently threw the ball on time and gave his receivers a chance to make a play downfield. His energy and execution is contagious, throwing for 282 yards and a touchdown, while also scrambling and extending plays in the passing game. His fourth quarter scamper for the 11 yard score showed that he was going to give everything he had until the final whistle. Fitzpatrick I’m sure would like to have the third quarter sequence inside the Buffalo red zone back, but you have to give him some credit for bouncing back and showing his grit in the final quarter and a half.
2) Red Zone Turning Point
The Dolphins had a chance to bury the Bills in the third quarter, leading 14 to 9 with the ball resting inside the five yard line. Miami has all of the juice in the first half and was looking to capitalize on a solid drive to start the third quarter. It was a first and goal situation after the successful fake field goal run by Dolphins punter/holder Matt Haack. They were only a few yards from extending their lead to 12 points when disaster struck as former Dolphins Jordan Phillips broke through the line of scrimmage, forcing a fumble by Fitzpatrick, which he recovered but lost significant yardage on first and goal. That negative play set the stage for the biggest momentum swing of the game, as Buffalo defensive back Tre’Davious White stepped in front of receiver Isaiah Ford and turned the game around for the Bills. After that play, Buffalo’s offense March 98 yards and after a two-point conversion, took the lead 17-14 and never looked back.
3) Williams and Walton Impressive
Two Dolphins that really stood out to me and have continued to play at a high level are wide out Preston Williams and running back Mark Walton. Both are young talented players that continue to flash and possess qualities that should keep them on this roster for the long haul. Williams has been a starter since training camp and has steadily improved as a route runner and a viable target down the field. He’s had four consecutive games with a reception of 20 yards or more and continues to find a way to get behind coverage. He’s not close to being a finished product and is only scratching the surface of what type of dominate receiver he’ll became in the league. Walton has shown speed and acceleration through the line of scrimmage and the willingness to finish his runs aggressively. Averaging close to five yards per carry against the Bills defense is no small feat, and he’s earned the last two starts by taking his hard work at practice and bringing it to game day. Hopefully both of these young talents can continue to produce and become consistent producers in this offense.