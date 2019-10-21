Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Dolphins at Bills

Two Dolphins that really stood out to me and have continued to play at a high level are wide out Preston Williams and running back Mark Walton. Both are young talented players that continue to flash and possess qualities that should keep them on this roster for the long haul. Williams has been a starter since training camp and has steadily improved as a route runner and a viable target down the field. He’s had four consecutive games with a reception of 20 yards or more and continues to find a way to get behind coverage. He’s not close to being a finished product and is only scratching the surface of what type of dominate receiver he’ll became in the league. Walton has shown speed and acceleration through the line of scrimmage and the willingness to finish his runs aggressively. Averaging close to five yards per carry against the Bills defense is no small feat, and he’s earned the last two starts by taking his hard work at practice and bringing it to game day. Hopefully both of these young talents can continue to produce and become consistent producers in this offense.