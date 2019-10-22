Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tough, Competitive Style Energizes Dolphins

The touchdown, which brought Miami to within 24-21 right after the two-minute warning, was unique in a different way in that it was the longest TD run by a Dolphins quarterback since 2001 when Jay Fiedler had an 18-yard run — also against Buffalo but that time in Miami.

“It’s a combination of a lot of things,” O’Shea said. “Certainly we were fortunate in this last game that we had really good protection from the offensive line, but I also think that Fitz does a really nice job of playing on time in the pass game and has great awareness and understanding of when he needs to get the ball out. I think that his knowledge and understanding of the defense scheme that he’s facing is very helpful in anticipation of getting the ball out when he needs to. … Fitz has kind of an inner clock and just a good feel for when to do the ball out and when to scramble.”