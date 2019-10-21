Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills

For the third consecutive game, Rowe played every snap on defense for the Dolphins.

He’s one of five Dolphins players to have started each of the first six games along with rookies Michael Deiter, Preston Williams and Christian Wilkins, as well as three-year veteran Davon Godchaux.

Through six games, Rowe leads with 390 defensive snaps, which is 96.8 percent of the team’s snaps.

In the first five games, though, Rowe lined up at cornerback.

He admitted he had to remind himself to think like a safety at times against the Bills.

“Yeah, like covering tight ends is a lot different than covering receivers,” Rowe said. “I think earlier in practice I was covering the tight ends like receivers and that wasn’t working, then I remembered how I used to do it, then got to it.