Linebacker Vince Biegel's Best Is Yet To Come

“For me it’s been fun to be on this defense, being all over the field, with my hand in the dirt, outside linebacker, defensive end, nose tackle … not really, but … obviously I’ve been playing off the ball some too as well as an inside linebacker,” Biegel said during an interview with The Audible. “To be in Flo’s defense has been a blessing for me. Coach Flo reminds me a lot of Dave Aranda, who was the defensive coordinator at Wisconsin, a guy who really loved to mix it up, a great defensive mind who really put guys in great positions to make plays.

“For me, this has been the most comfortable defense I’ve been a part of so far in the league. It’s been fun to be a part of this defense, make some plays, obviously for the team and continue to grow. As the season progresses, and hopefully (I) stay here for years to come I hopefully can grow and develop and to be a great, great player in this defense.”

Biegel first gained attention with the Dolphins when he sacked Tom Brady in the Week 2 game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium. He added a sack of Case Keenum in the Washington game in Week 5, and generally has made his presence felt as a pass rusher while at the same playing a significant role on special teams.

In the process, Biegel has emerged as a player who looks like he could get his wish of sticking around for years to come and be a key member for what has the long-term potential of being a very good defense.