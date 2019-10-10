AC In The AM: For Vince Biegel, It's More Than Just A Name

Known primarily as a special teams ace with a motor that knows only one speed, Biegel has been a pleasant surprise with the Dolphins, even logging important minutes in the 3-4 defense, often coming around the edge. Did I mention that two weeks after his arrival, he got the first sack of his career against Tom Brady? That’s something he’ll tell his kids about someday.

See, family means everything to Vince Biegel and so does football and when you look closer at the path he has travelled, when you delve deep into his roots, you’ll quickly understand that the football first names are just the beginning.

The real fabric of this story covers three generations, beginning with grandfather Ken who coached high school football in Wisconsin for 40 years and continuing with his two sons – T.D. and Rocky. -- that were outstanding players at Brigham Young, one a running back, the other a linebacker.

That linebacker had two sons: Vince and his brother Hayden. Both were raised with footballs in their hands.