AC's Mailbag: Andy Cohen Answers Your Questions

Q: I’ve been a Dolfan my entire life. I’ve agreed 100 percent with the front office from day one that this rebuild is what’s best for the organization. I’ve also held the belief that “Tank for Tua” is the way to go. Being an LSU fan, I’m beginning to wonder if grabbing Chase Young, Jerry Jeudy and then Joe Burrow with our first three picks might be the best thing for us. Knowing where we’ve been as a franchise for the last 20 years, is Tua too good to pass on or do you think there’s a combination of picks that outweigh having to pick the No. 1 QB with our first pick? — Justin Sassanella