Mike Gesicki Getting More Involved On Offense

“That is kind of what I envision myself in this offense,” Gesicki said after the Washington game after that career-long 30-yard catch. “That is kind of the role that I see myself having in this offense. When the ball is in the air, you’ve got to go up and make (the play). There were a couple of plays out there today, some of them got batted down and things like that, but just knowing that the coaches, the quarterbacks, and the system is kind of trusting me to go make the play, that is kind of a big feeling for me just because it has been a while.”

While the opportunities maybe weren’t as abundant earlier as Gesicki would have liked — they really never are for receivers or tight ends — he said he always remains confident he could produce when presented with an opportunity.

“I was kind of asked this a couple of weeks ago if my confidence has wavered not getting the ball; I’m the same as I’ve been,” Gesicki said this week. “I’m confident in what I’m able to do and given the opportunities over the last couple of weeks, I think the preparation that I’ve had with this coaching staff and the belief that they’ve had in me, giving me the opportunities the last couple of weeks, (I’ve) just gotta go out and make the most of them when they come.”

That has been the key for Gesicki’s recent surge, some good work in practice.