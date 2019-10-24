Shaq Calhoun Continues His Impressive Journey

It was late during the Dolphins’ first game after their bye when Kilgore sustained the knee injury at would keep him out against Buffalo.

Calhoun admitted to having to battle some nerves when he found out he’d be getting the start against the Bills between Boehm and right tackle Jesse Davis.

“Starting off in the week I was anxious, very anxious, just letting the nerves get to me,” he said. “I was thinking about what all bad could happen, this and that. But as the week went on, I got more confident as we practiced the plays and I was playing by Jesse. Jesse is a big help to me. So playing by him eased my mind a little bit on the field because if I have a question about something he can answer it like that.

“I think I did solid. I have to work on some things, but I did think solid. Definitely could have done better, but it was OK. We’re going to keep building.”

With Kilgore missing his fourth consecutive practice Wednesday, there’s certainly a possibility that Calhoun could be in line for a second consecutive start, which naturally is an appealing possibility.