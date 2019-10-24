I Said It: Gearing Up For Monday Night In Pittsburgh

Head Coach Brian Flores spoke to the media before practice at the Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southeastern University on Thursday. Here were some comments that stood out, along with some perspective:.
“Every play counts, that's the first piece to it. You want to have high execution on every play because you don’t know which one it’s going to be that’s the difference between winning and losing.”
— The phrase “learning how to win” has come up in recent weeks, and Flores explained Thursday what that means to him. While he wants his players to attach importance to every play, he also wants them to bear down at critical times in the game.
“He's doing well. He's still learning. From a consistency standpoint, rush to rush, there's some things he could be doing a lot better.”
— Defensive end Taco Charlton leads the Dolphins with three sacks and Flores likes what he’s seen since he joined the team, but he also understands there’s more room for growth.
“Take it one play at a time. That's going to be my message the entire week.”
— Several Miami players will be playing on Monday Night Football for the first time when the Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field, and Flores is going to stress to them that it’s just like any other game and that they need to focus on their assignments and not worry about any outside factors.
“Every week he seems to come up with a big catch for us. Made some tough catches as well.”
— Wide receiver DeVante Parker is on a three-game touchdown streak and Flores said he simply has been transferring the work he’s put in on the practice field to the games. Parker has been a consistent contributor on offense this season, though Flores says he likes pretty much every wide receiver on the roster.