Saturday, Oct 26, 2019 02:49 PM

Ryan Lewis Wants To Make More Memories At Heinz Field

D5A_9441p
Alain Poupart

Lead Writer

Fresh off starting in his first game with the Dolphins, cornerback Ryan Lewis is headed for a homecoming of sorts Monday night.

The second-year cornerback will be going back to Heinz Field, where he played his home games during his four years at the University of Pittsburgh.

It’s a place that holds some fond memories for Lewis, none greater than his game-clinching interception in a 42-39 victory against Penn State in 2016.

“That’s going to be good,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot of memories on that field. I have never actually been to a Steelers game before just to watch as a fan or to play, so I think it’ll be a good environment and I’ll be looking forward to get back to it.”

Related Links

Ironically, Lewis’ last-minute interception in 2016 came when one of the two Penn State receivers in the end zone near him was none other than Mike Gesicki, now the Dolphins’ starting tight end.

It was one of two interceptions Lewis had as a senior at Pitt, the other coming against DeShaun Watson in a 43-42 upset of Clemson in November. That 2016 Clemson team, which featured Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and cornerback Cordrea Tankersley, did go on to win the national title.

Lewis will be lining up on the same defense with Wilkins on Monday night when the Dolphins face the Pittsburgh Steelers and looking to build on his first game in a Miami uniform.

Five days after being claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, Lewis found himself in the starting lineup against the Buffalo Bills and was one of three cornerbacks to get most of the defensive snaps along with Ken Webster and Nik Needham.

It was the fourth start of Lewis’ NFL career, the first three coming with the Bills last season.

AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt

“He competed, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “He competed. He did what we asked him to do. He was playing the way we wanted him to play. I thought he did a good job.”

Lewis’ quick preparation for his first game with the Dolphins was made easier by the fact that he spent most of the 2017 season on the New England Patriots practice squad and was with them during training camp the following summer.

“I didn’t think it was too challenging,” Lewis said. “I’ve been in this system before. My rookie year I was with New England when Coach (Brian) Flores was there. We ran pretty much the same defense, so there was a lot of recall, just knowing where my help is. So I felt comfortable getting ready to go and all that.

“(There were) a couple of plays I wanted back, but I’ve just got to make sure I stay consistent in this league because that’s the only way you keep a job. You can go out there and have one good game, an all-right game, but if you stack them back to back to back, that’s how you really survive in this league.”

Lewis grew up in Washington state, but his parents live in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, about an hour outside of Philadelphia. They’ll be flying to Pittsburgh for the game, as will his girlfriend.

How Lewis will be utilized against the Steelers remains to be seen, but he’ll ready for every possibility.

That was the same approach he took after joining the Dolphins, even though he said he didn’t really expect to make his first start for Miami right away.

“It came as a little bit of shock,” Lewis said. “They kind of told me a couple of days before that I might get my chance to do it, but I have to stay ready. That’s what you have to do in the NFL if you’re on a roster or even on the practice squad. Your name can get called. Every single game, wherever I’m at on the depth chart or whatever it is, I’m preparing like I’m going to play. No matter what happens, I’ll be prepared.”

And he’s hoping that preparation can lead to some more magical Heinz Field memories.

Related Content

news

Mike Gesicki Getting More Involved On Offense

The second-year tight end is becoming a big factor in the passing game.
Shaq Calhoun Continues His Impressive Journey
news

Shaq Calhoun Continues His Impressive Journey

The rookie guard is feeling confident coming off his first NFL start.
news

Linebacker Vince Biegel's Best Is Yet To Come

The versatile linebacker is feeling comfortable—and playing well—in South Florida.
Davon Godchaux's Work Ethic Impressing Patrick Graham
news

Davon Godchaux's Work Ethic Impressing Patrick Graham

The defensive lineman has become a leader on Miami's defense.
Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tough, Competitive Style Energizes Dolphins
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick's Tough, Competitive Style Energizes Dolphins

The veteran quarterback isn't afraid to play physical football.
O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front
news

O-Line Observation: Steady Progress Up Front

The offense had their best performance of the season against the Bills.
Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills
news

Eric Rowe Makes First Start At Safety Against Bills

Rowe made his sixth start of the season, except this time it was at safety.
'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows
news

'Hungry' Taco Charlton Wants More As Role Grows

One month into his stint with the Dolphins, Charlton is continuing to earn his coaches' trust.
news

Evan Boehm Comfortable With Playing Center

The four-year veteran is ready to replace Daniel Kilgore.
Preston Williams Contributing On Special Teams As Returner
news

Preston Williams Contributing On Special Teams As Returner

The rookie receiver continues to add to his resume.
Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited, Happy For Opportunity To Start Again
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick Excited, Happy For Opportunity To Start Again

The veteran quarterback is looking forward to facing the Buffalo Bills.

Advertising