Ryan Lewis Wants To Make More Memories At Heinz Field

“He competed, defensive coordinator Patrick Graham said. “He competed. He did what we asked him to do. He was playing the way we wanted him to play. I thought he did a good job.”

Lewis’ quick preparation for his first game with the Dolphins was made easier by the fact that he spent most of the 2017 season on the New England Patriots practice squad and was with them during training camp the following summer.

“I didn’t think it was too challenging,” Lewis said. “I’ve been in this system before. My rookie year I was with New England when Coach (Brian) Flores was there. We ran pretty much the same defense, so there was a lot of recall, just knowing where my help is. So I felt comfortable getting ready to go and all that.