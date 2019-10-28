AC In The AM: Quick Start Needed Against Steelers

It certainly helps to have Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, a 15-year veteran who has had plenty of opportunities on Monday nights and will undoubtedly serve as a calming influence for those young players around him.

It is becoming clearer as each week passes of the path this team needs to travel to get that first victory. It’s got to start with Fitzpatrick, putting together some long drives, converting some big third downs, and on occasion bringing out the gunslinger in him. Fitzpatrick and his pair of tall, athletic receivers appear to be the strength of this team.

But it’s got to be more than that. It’s got to be running back Mark Walton providing some balance, the ever-evolving offensive line playing the way it did in Buffalo and the defense in general adding to the two takeaways it has gotten through six games.

“We’re a different team than we were in the first two weeks of the season as far as being settled and more competitive,” Fitzpatrick said. ”But we’ve got a big challenge in front of us. People can talk all they want about (the Steelers) record, they have a top 10, maybe a top 5, defense. They are really good.”