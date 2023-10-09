Three Takeaways: Dolphins Improve to 4-1, Defeat Giants 31-16

Hill saw just one snap in the game without help from a half-field safety and he made the most of it. His release at the line of scrimmage gave Tagovailoa an opening to hit him in-stride downfield for six.

The genesis of the play? Let's go to QB1 for that.

"I called the wrong play," Tagovailoa said with a laugh. "I called my own play. You guys might want to ask Mike about that one, but it was the wrong play call."

Alright, what say you, Mike (McDaniel)?

"I was like, hey, let's see what play caller Tua has for us," he said. "That's one of the moments that in the story of his journey that is indicative of where he's at. I just know the way that we were able to move the ball a little bit and then those turnovers and the picks, last year it would have been hard to get him out of that, just how mad he would be at himself and all the disciplined work that he's done with mind, body and soul, to be in a moment like that and just take the game into his own hands, that's what you're trying to build."

With Tagovailoa at the controls, the Dolphins have gained 2,568 yards through the first five games of the season – the most in NFL history.

3. Meet me at the Quarterback

The best complement a defense can pay to an explosive offense is to unleash a furious pass rush. That's exactly what the Dolphins did Sunday as they flustered the Giants offense in the process of holding Big Blue out of the end zone.

The Dolphins are tied for third in the NFL with 17 sacks and lead the league with 43 quarterback hits this year.