Three Takeaways: Dolphins Sweep Rival Jets with Shut Out

It was Waddle's third 100-yard game of the season – two of which came against the Jets.

3. Opposing QB's worst nightmare

Before the Seahawks-Eagles Monday night tilt, the Dolphins rank second in the league in sacks with 48, which is just one shy of the team record of 49. Miami is tops in the league in QB hits with 117. Most of the teams near the top of these lists feature a single sack artist who carries the load with contributions from the rest of the squad.

For Miami, it's a total team effort. Bradley Chubb (9.5), Christian Wilkins (8.0) and Zach Sieler (7.5) all rank inside the top 30 for sacks this season. Wilkins and Sieler are third and fourth respectively among defensive tackles (Justin Madubuike and Denico Autry).

Even deeper, the Fins are the only team with four players inside the top 40 (Jaelan Phillips, 6.5) and five in the top 50 (Emmanuel Ogbah, 6.0).

That swarming rush was on display Sunday as Miami dumped Jets quarterbacks five times in the first half and six total. At halftime, Miami had outgained the Jets 197 yards to four.

The turnovers began to pile up as well. Of Chubb's three sacks, two produced forced fumbles giving him six for the season, which leads the NFL.

Brandon Jones doubled his career interception total with two second-half picks after only having one previous interception.