Three Takeaways | John Congemi Breaks Down Seahawks-Dolphins

There's no excuse for what happened to the Dolphins defense just before halftime. The Miami offense just drove 48 yards in ten plays to make the score a one point game trailing 10-9. Only 24 seconds remaining and the ball placed at the 25-yard line. The home team has all of the momentum but the Seahawks get the ball to start the third quarter. I believe all Miami fans would have signed up for this scenario before the opening kickoff. What happened next on Sunday should never happen again to a professional football team. It's simply inexcusable for a defense to allow any offense to go four plays, 75 yards in just 21 seconds to grab a 17-9 lead. Get as deep as the deepest player on the field. I can still hear any coach tell all defensive backs at any level in this situation. Seahawks wideout David Moore probably couldn't believe that no one was within five yards of him as he ran down the Dolphins sideline all alone. The 57-yard gain completely drained the home team and led to an easy four-yard scoring strike from Wilson to former Hurricane running back Travis Homer. I do realize that there's still 30 minutes of football left to play, but this four play series was a gut punch the Dolphins didn't need to take. The defense came back out and responded with cornerback Xavien Howard recording his second interception of the season, but it didn't take away the seven points scored before halftime, in a game that was a one score contest for the majority of the second half.