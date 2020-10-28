Tight End Adam Shaheen Signs Contract Extension

Shaheen was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with Chicago on July 26, 2020. He's played in six games with two starts for Miami this season, catching five passes for 58 yards (11.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. During his career, Shaheen has played in 33 games with 15 starts, catching 31 passes for 307 yards (9.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (45th overall) by Chicago in the 2017 NFL draft.