Tight End Adam Shaheen Signs Contract Extension

Oct 28, 2020 at 04:31 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed tight end Adam Shaheen to a contract extension through the 2022 season.

Shaheen was acquired by the Dolphins in a trade with Chicago on July 26, 2020. He's played in six games with two starts for Miami this season, catching five passes for 58 yards (11.6 avg.) and two touchdowns. During his career, Shaheen has played in 33 games with 15 starts, catching 31 passes for 307 yards (9.9 avg.) and six touchdowns. He originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (45th overall) by Chicago in the 2017 NFL draft.

