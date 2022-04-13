Top Quotes | Media Availability - April 13

"Yeah, it's definitely a different scheme as to what we've played in, but at the end of the day, football is football. These coaches are elite in what they do and I think that they're going to put people in position to be successful. To be honest, we haven't really gone over installs or anything like that. It's just been very, very basic knowledge of the offense. So that's pretty much where we're at right now, but I'm ready to do whatever I can to go out there and make plays."

"Yeah, (he is a) funny dude. I had a meeting with him last week and it went well and just talking with him just about everything – the atmosphere in the building, the guys, the locker room, everything. So he's awesome. It's been great and I'm excited to play for him and work for him and do everything I can to earn his trust for some big-time opportunities coming up this fall. But it's April right now. Everybody is optimistic, everybody is happy, everybody is in a good mood. But we'll see how it goes when things start flying around and adversity hits and all that kind of stuff. But I think that this locker room, the guys that are still here, have been through a lot. So I'm excited to continue to use our past to get better in the future."