Top Quotes | Rookie Minicamp - May 13 & 14

Several Dolphins rookies met with the media this weekend during the team's rookie minicamp. Check out the top quotes from their media availabilities.
LB Channing Tindall
(On if playing at Georgia will help his transition to the NFL)
"Definitely. Everything I learned at Georgia from Coach (Glenn) Schumann and Coach (Kirby) Smart, I feel like I'm going to take those same fundamentals and that same mindset I had and bring it here. I know I still have a lot to learn here, but just that same mindset, I feel like it's going to help me grow."
(On if he sees himself as an inside linebacker in the NFL)
"I just see myself as a linebacker in the NFL. Wherever they want to put me, that's where I'm going to be."
(On how it's been adjusting to the NFL)
"It's good. It's a little different from Georgia but I'm from the south. I'm from South Carolina, so I love this heat."
WR Erik Ezukanma
(On what it was like participating in his first NFL practice)
"Everything that I ever could have wished of. Just being out here with the guys, working hard. I'm just happy to be out there."
(On how challenging it will be to learn an NFL playbook)
"I feel like it's going to be really challenging. It's a lot of work. I feel like I'm going to be here a lot in the facility just learning, studying a lot and watching a lot of film to get up to speed so I can play as fast as I can."
OLB Cameron Goode
(On how the first day of rookie minicamp went)
"It went real well. Of course the first day starts off a little bit slow. You start going, get through the walkthroughs and then when you start getting to the team periods, it starts getting a little faster and more comfortable. I felt towards the end I got a lot more comfortable."
(On what this process has been like for him)
"It's very surreal. When I woke up this morning, I was literally just telling myself there's no place on earth that I'd rather be. It was an early wake up. I was tired. But I couldn't even be mad. It's a dream come true."
QB Skylar Thompson
(On his start to rookie minicamp)
"It was a great first day … I'm just trying to learn how to be a professional right now. I'm trying to get my bearings underneath me and diving into the playbook and just learning as much as possible. I understand this is going to be a process. It's not going to happen overnight. I'm just focused in putting in the time, investing in the playbook, getting to know my teammates and coaches and just trying to put my best foot forward every day."
LB Deandre Johnson
(On what he's most proud about in his football career so far)
"Just getting better. Football comes with ups and downs. I'm just thankful for the good and the bad. You grow from the good, you grow from the negative. Each day is a day to get better."
DL Jordan Williams
(On what the start of rookie minicamp has been like for him)
"It's been a lot of learning. I haven't stopped learning since Day 1, since getting off the plane. For me it's been a lot of learning, a lot of adjusting too because it's not like a college practice anymore. This is the pros. For me, it's definitely been an adjustment but more learning than anything."
OL Kellen Diesch
(On his impressions of his new offensive line coach, Matt Applebaum)
"Everyone in college and stuff, people would tell me the NFL isn't a development league and they don't focus on technique. But we've been focusing on a lot of technique, which has been awesome. I've been enjoying getting to learn under him. It's a new style of offense for me."
DL Owen Carney
(On how Miami Central HS helped prepare him for this opportunity)
"I don't know if they're still 6A but when I was in high school, they were in 6A, also known as the SEC of Florida football. Just great competition there. I felt like they prepared me for battles every day. We had a lot of talented guys on that team. Some 5-stars, some 4-stars, but all dogs. I feel like that competition in practice every day got me prepared for my college jump."