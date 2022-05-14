Top Quotes | Rookie Minicamp - May 13 & 14

QB Skylar Thompson

"It was a great first day … I'm just trying to learn how to be a professional right now. I'm trying to get my bearings underneath me and diving into the playbook and just learning as much as possible. I understand this is going to be a process. It's not going to happen overnight. I'm just focused in putting in the time, investing in the playbook, getting to know my teammates and coaches and just trying to put my best foot forward every day."