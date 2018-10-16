Total Raised by DCC Hits $27.5M+ for Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

"I am extremely grateful for the strong relationship forged between the Dolphins and Sylvester, now entering its ninth year," Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. "The fact that the DCC has become the largest event fundraiser in the NFL speaks volumes about the amount of work and commitment the Dolphins have dedicated to supporting cancer research at Sylvester. To date more than $27 million have been raised and are being used to fund pediatric sarcoma and leukemia research, our Precision Medicine Initiative, start-up packages for emerging researchers, community outreach in underserved areas and more."

The Miami Dolphins and Dolphins Cancer Challenge supported the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign designed to raise awareness of early detection and risk reduction of cancers at their home game vs. the Chicago Bears. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center served as the presenting sponsor of the Crucial Catch game and all fans who attended the game received Cancer Awareness arm sleeves upon entry to Hard Rock Stadium.

To celebrate the $5.0M gift from DCC VIII, the Miami Dolphins held a halftime presentation to honor the journey of eight cancer survivors treated at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, each adorned with a color to represent the diversity of all cancer treatments offered at Sylvester. In addition, all 300 cancer survivors who participated in the DCC were invited to the game and were celebrated on field as well as the doctors who receive critical funding from the money raised.

DCC funds are used to support truly innovative research, helping recruit and retain some of the world's best minds in cancer research and care and investing in cutting-edge technologies to bring the latest in discoveries for detection, diagnosis and treatment to cancer patients in South Florida and beyond. In just eight years, more than $27.5 million dollars has gone to fund research that leads to more effective targeted therapies for each patient's cancer, including:

Precision medicine – discovering, developing and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicine.

Immunotherapies – investing in the fast-growing field of cancer immunotherapies that boost the patient's own immune system to attack and eradicate cancer cells.

Clinical trials – offering the latest clinical cancer trials to patients, allowing them to receive some of the most promising new therapies targeting the drivers of their particular cancers.

Radiation oncology research – developing new ways to more precisely deliver radiation therapy in a variety of cancers, concentrating the dosage on cancer cells and leaving healthy tissue unaffected.

Cancer diagnostics – investing in the newest technologies and best talent to better understand each individual's cancer and its genetic drivers.

About Dolphins Cancer Challenge