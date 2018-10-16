Total Raised by DCC Hits $27.5M+ for Cancer Research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

Oct 16, 2018 at 07:40 AM
October 14, 2018

Miami, FL– The Miami Dolphins announced the Dolphins Cancer Challenge VIII (DCC VIII) raised $5,079,000 for innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, bringing the event's eight-year total to more than $27.5M.

"We are so proud of the accomplishments and progress we have made towards the battle against cancer," DCC Executive Director Jennifer Jehn said. "Ultimately, our goal is to tackle cancer, and the money we raise goes directly to funding those doctors dedicated to the innovative cancer research at Sylvester. This donation demonstrates that we are all in this together, that you don't have to have cancer to fight cancer and after bringing the DCC's total to 27.5 million, we are getting ready for DCC IX which we hope will be our best year yet."

Started in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins as the signature initiative of the Miami Dolphins Foundation's health impact area, the DCC is dedicated to improving people's lives through the financial support of innovative cancer research at Sylvester. The DCC IX is scheduled to take place April 6, 2019 and includes five bike routes throughout South Florida, a run/walk 5K and a finish line concert celebration all with the goal of tackling cancer.

"I am extremely grateful for the strong relationship forged between the Dolphins and Sylvester, now entering its ninth year," Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., said. "The fact that the DCC has become the largest event fundraiser in the NFL speaks volumes about the amount of work and commitment the Dolphins have dedicated to supporting cancer research at Sylvester. To date more than $27 million have been raised and are being used to fund pediatric sarcoma and leukemia research, our Precision Medicine Initiative, start-up packages for emerging researchers, community outreach in underserved areas and more."

The Miami Dolphins and Dolphins Cancer Challenge supported the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign designed to raise awareness of early detection and risk reduction of cancers at their home game vs. the Chicago Bears. Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center served as the presenting sponsor of the Crucial Catch game and all fans who attended the game received Cancer Awareness arm sleeves upon entry to Hard Rock Stadium.

To celebrate the $5.0M gift from DCC VIII, the Miami Dolphins held a halftime presentation to honor the journey of eight cancer survivors treated at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, each adorned with a color to represent the diversity of all cancer treatments offered at Sylvester. In addition, all 300 cancer survivors who participated in the DCC were invited to the game and were celebrated on field as well as the doctors who receive critical funding from the money raised.

DCC funds are used to support truly innovative research, helping recruit and retain some of the world's best minds in cancer research and care and investing in cutting-edge technologies to bring the latest in discoveries for detection, diagnosis and treatment to cancer patients in South Florida and beyond. In just eight years, more than $27.5 million dollars has gone to fund research that leads to more effective targeted therapies for each patient's cancer, including:

  • Precision medicine – discovering, developing and delivering the next generation of precision cancer medicine.
  • Immunotherapies – investing in the fast-growing field of cancer immunotherapies that boost the patient's own immune system to attack and eradicate cancer cells.
  • Clinical trials – offering the latest clinical cancer trials to patients, allowing them to receive some of the most promising new therapies targeting the drivers of their particular cancers.
  • Radiation oncology research – developing new ways to more precisely deliver radiation therapy in a variety of cancers, concentrating the dosage on cancer cells and leaving healthy tissue unaffected.
  • Cancer diagnostics – investing in the newest technologies and best talent to better understand each individual's cancer and its genetic drivers.

About Dolphins Cancer Challenge

The Dolphins Cancer Challenge (DCC) was founded in 2010 by the Miami Dolphins organization as the signature initiative of the Foundation's health pillar. The DCC's mission is to improve people's lives through financial support for innovative cancer research at South Florida's only academic-based cancer center – Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. Since its inception, the DCC has raised more than $27.5 million, donating 100 percent of participant-raised funds to Sylvester. For additional information, call (305) 943-6799 or visit www. DolphinsCancerChallenge.com. DCC can be found on Facebook at facebook.com/RideDCC and on Twitter at @TackleCancer.

