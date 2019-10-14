Total Raised By Dolphins Cancer Challenge Hits $32.5M+ For Cancer Research At Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center

“The incredible partnership that we have built with the Miami Dolphins is approaching its first decade,” Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center Director Stephen D. Nimer, M.D. said. “As we look to the future, we are grateful for all the support we have had from the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and our incredible community. We have been able to grow critically important research programs at Sylvester and lead cancer prevention and treatment efforts that are changing the way cancer is treated in our country, and around the world. We have been able to innovate and contribute to the health of our community, helping cancer patients live longer, with better quality of life. Our success has led the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to honor Sylvester by awarding us NCI-designation, making us the only NCI-designated cancer center in South Florida. As we start preparing for DCC 10, we are committed to conducting even more cancer research and making more discoveries that save lives.”