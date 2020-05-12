Miami Dolphins Sign Four Draft Picks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following four draft picks: first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, second-round defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, fifth-round defensive end Curtis Weaver and sixth-round long snapper Blake Ferguson.
Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Alabama, where he set a school record with 87 career passing touchdowns. His 7,442 career passing yards were third in school history. As a junior in 2019, he completed 180-of-252 passes (71.4 pct.) for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning second-team All-SEC honors. Tagovailoa was a consensus All-American as a sophomore in 2018, setting single-season school records in touchdown passes (43) and passing yards (3,966).
Davis was the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by Miami. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Alabama, where he played in 48 career games with 32 starts. Davis totaled 175 tackles (67 solo), 11.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2019, Davis earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors.
Weaver was the 164th overall pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Boise State, where he played in 41 games with 22 starts. He finished his collegiate career as the Mountain West Conference's all-time leader in career sacks with 34. Those 34 sacks rank second in Boise State history. He was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after posting 13.5 sacks as a junior in 2019.
Ferguson was the 185th overall pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at LSU, where he played in 53 consecutive games as the team's primary long snapper. He became the first player in LSU history whose primary position was long snapper to be named a permanent team captain. Ferguson played in all 15 games as a senior in 2019 and helped the school capture the College Football Playoff National Championship. He earned first-team All-American honors at long snapper as a junior in 2018.