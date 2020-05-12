Tuesday, May 12, 2020 11:00 AM

Miami Dolphins Sign Four Draft Picks

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed the following four draft picks: first-round quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, second-round defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, fifth-round defensive end Curtis Weaver and sixth-round long snapper Blake Ferguson.

Tua Tagovailoa - (Michael Woods-AP) 541

Tagovailoa was the fifth overall pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Alabama, where he set a school record with 87 career passing touchdowns. His 7,442 career passing yards were third in school history. As a junior in 2019, he completed 180-of-252 passes (71.4 pct.) for 2,840 yards and 33 touchdowns, earning second-team All-SEC honors. Tagovailoa was a consensus All-American as a sophomore in 2018, setting single-season school records in touchdown passes (43) and passing yards (3,966).

Raekwon Davis
AP Photo/Butch Dill

Davis was the 56th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft by Miami. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) and three-year starter at Alabama, where he played in 48 career games with 32 starts. Davis totaled 175 tackles (67 solo), 11.5 sacks, one interception, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. As a senior in 2019, Davis earned second-team All-American and second-team All-SEC honors.

Curtis Weaver
AP Photo/Otto Kitsinger

Weaver was the 164th overall pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a three-year letterman (2017-19) and two-year starter at Boise State, where he played in 41 games with 22 starts. He finished his collegiate career as the Mountain West Conference's all-time leader in career sacks with 34. Those 34 sacks rank second in Boise State history. He was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year after posting 13.5 sacks as a junior in 2019.

ferguson_blake_2

Ferguson was the 185th overall pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at LSU, where he played in 53 consecutive games as the team's primary long snapper. He became the first player in LSU history whose primary position was long snapper to be named a permanent team captain. Ferguson played in all 15 games as a senior in 2019 and helped the school capture the College Football Playoff National Championship. He earned first-team All-American honors at long snapper as a junior in 2018.

Related Content

Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Schedule
news

Miami Dolphins Announce 2020 Schedule

The Dolphins will kick off the 2020 campaign at the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 13.
Jason Strowbridge - Defensive End - UNC
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Jason Strowbridge

The Dolphins have signed fifth-round defensive end Jason Strowbridge.
Miami Dolphins Sign Solomon Kindley
news

Miami Dolphins Sign Solomon Kindley

The Dolphins have signed their fourth-round pick, guard Solomon Kindley.
Hard Rock Stadium To Become First Public Facility To Earn GBAC STAR™ Accreditation
news

Hard Rock Stadium To Become First Public Facility To Earn GBAC STAR™ Accreditation

Hard Rock Stadium is the first public facility to receive GBAC STAR™ accreditation.
Miami Dolphins Make Trade With Atlanta Falcons
news

Miami Dolphins Make Trade With Atlanta Falcons

The Dolphins acquired a 2021 seventh-round pick from Atlanta in exchange for DE Charles Harris.
Miami Dolphins Waive Taco Charlton
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Taco Charlton

The Dolphins today announced they have waived defensive end Taco Charlton. 
Dolphins Sign 10 Undrafted College Free Agents
news

Dolphins Sign 10 Undrafted College Free Agents

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed 10 undrafted college free agents.
Dolphins Sign Safety Kavon Frazier
news

Dolphins Sign Safety Kavon Frazier

The Dolphins today announced they have signed safety Kavon Frazier.
Dolphins Waive Four Players
news

Dolphins Waive Four Players

Dolphins waived Terrill Hanks, Montre Hartage, Taybor Pepper and Samaje Perine.
Miami Dolphins Waive Jonathan Ledbetter
news

Miami Dolphins Waive Jonathan Ledbetter

The Miami Dolphins waived defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter with a non-football injury designation.
Dolphins Waive Six Players
news

Dolphins Waive Six Players

Dolphins waived Jake Carlock, Jamal Davis II, Andy Jones, Linden Stephens, Gerald Willis and Terry Wright.

Advertising