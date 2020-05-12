Miami Dolphins Sign Four Draft Picks

Ferguson was the 185th overall pick by Miami in the 2020 NFL draft. He was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at LSU, where he played in 53 consecutive games as the team's primary long snapper. He became the first player in LSU history whose primary position was long snapper to be named a permanent team captain. Ferguson played in all 15 games as a senior in 2019 and helped the school capture the College Football Playoff National Championship. He earned first-team All-American honors at long snapper as a junior in 2018.