Tyreek Hill Races Formula 1 Winner Pierre Gasly in 100-Yard Dash

Jan 27, 2023 at 04:45 PM
Headshot_Ghost
Dolphins Staff

MiamiDolphins.com

Although it's officially offseason, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill continues to show off his "cheetah" speed, facing Formula 1 race winner Pierre Gasly in a 100-yard sprint at the Baptist Health Training Complex on Thursday.

Gasly made his way to Miami Gardens to mark 100 days ahead of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023.

Hill, known for his super speed, beat Gasly in the 100-yard race with the Alpine driver stating, "Although I don't like to lose, I liked meeting Tyreek as I have so much respect for him and all the other guys as I know what it takes to be a top athlete," said Gasly.

Following the race, Hill presented Gasley with a signed No. 10 jersey featuring a memorable message, "My feet…faster than your car!"

The number 10 is significant to the pair as Gasly also races with that number.

Hill, who is set to attend the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, also gave Gasly a tour of the Baptist Health Training Complex.

The second-ever Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix will take place at the Miami International Autodrome on May 5-7.

