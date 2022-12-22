Three Miami Dolphins selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Dec 21, 2022 at 08:30 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that three Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

An additional five Dolphins were selected as first or second alternates this year: fullback Alec Ingold (first), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (first), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (first), defensive end Christian Wilkins (first) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (second alternate). Safety Jevon Holland and tight end Mike Gesicki were also listed as fourth and fifth alternates, respectively.

The last time the Dolphins had at least three players initially picked for the Pro Bowl was following the 2013 season. Miami had four initial selections that year – punter Brandon Fields, cornerback Brent Grimes, center Mike Pouncey and defensive end Cameron Wake.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be the first to feature at least two offensive starters for the Dolphins since 1995, when quarterback Dan Marino, guard Keith Sims and tackle Richmond Webb all were named starters for the initial AFC squad.

Miami has not had two offensive players initially selected to participate since 2011 (tackle Jake Long and wide receiver Brandon Marshall) and the last time the Dolphins had two offensive players actually play in the game was following the 2016 season when running back Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry were both added as alternates.

Armstead will head to his fourth Pro Bowl. He was previously selected to start for the NFC team following the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons when he played for New Orleans. A team captain in his first season with Miami, he has started 12 games at left tackle and helped the Dolphins rank in the top 10 in both total offense (fifth, 370.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (ninth, 24.6 points per game), something the Dolphins have not done since 1995.

Hill's selection is his first as a Dolphin after he was acquired via trade in the 2022 offseason. He has now earned a Pro Bowl nod in all seven of his NFL seasons (2016-22), becoming just the second wide receiver (A.J. Green) in NFL history to earn seven consecutive Pro Bowl bids. He now has the second-longest active Pro Bowl streak in the NFL behind only L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was selected today for his ninth straight Pro Bowl. Hill has shattered Miami's single-season receiving yards record this season with 1,529 yards and three games still to play. His 1,529 yards are the most of his career and second-most in the NFL this season, and his 109 receptions are just three shy of the Dolphins' single-season record.

Howard will become just the eighth player in Dolphins history to start in four Pro Bowls, joining an illustrious list of names that includes Dan Marino (seven), Jim Langer (five), Jason Taylor (five), Dwight Stephenson (four), John Offerdahl (four), Richmond Webb (four) and Cameron Wake (four). And he is just the 10th player in Dolphins history to start three consecutive Pro Bowls. Howard was previously selected to start the Pro Bowl following the 2018, 2020 and 2021 seasons. His 28 career interceptions are the most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2016 and rank sixth in team history. This season, Howard has been involved in several critical takeaways, including a deflection that was picked off in Week 1 vs. New England, an interception of his own in Week 13 at San Francisco, a fumble recovery in Week 10 vs. Cleveland and a fumble he returned for a touchdown in Week 12 vs. Houston.

Related Content

news

Miami Dolphins and Dairy Council of Florida Celebrates Continued Commitment to Youth Health and Wellness Through Hometown Grants Program

Miami Dolphins LB Jerome Baker in partnership with the Dairy Council of Florida and Fuel Up to Play 60 surprised students at Wellington Landings Middle School in Palm Beach County with a grant as part of the partnership's continued commitment towards supporting youth health and wellness through the Hometown Grants Program on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

news

Miami Dolphins Impact More Than 2,700 Throughout South Florida During Holiday Season

The Miami Dolphins collectively supported more than 2,700 members of the South Florida community as players hosted and contributed to a series of events throughout the holiday season.

news

Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ Hosts Holiday Toy Event Presented by The Morgan Law Group for South Florida Families at Hard Rock Stadium

The Miami Dolphins Football UNITES™ program hosted its annual Holiday Toy Event presented by The Morgan Law Group for 23 South Florida families at Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, Dec. 13.

news

Jaelan Phillips Named Miami Dolphins' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

The Miami Dolphins announced today linebacker Jaelan Phillips as their nominee for the WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE.

news

Miami Dolphins Feed More Than 9,000 with Thanksgiving Meals Throughout South Florida

The Miami Dolphins impacted more than 9,000 members of the South Florida community as the organization hosted and contributed to a series of Thanksgiving meal distributions leading up to Thanksgiving Day.

news

Miami Dolphins Observe National Scholarship Month with Open Application for the Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program for South Florida Students

The Miami Dolphins announced open application and enrollment for the sixth annual Nat Moore Scholarship & Vocational Grant Endowment Program as of Tuesday, Nov. 1, in recognition of National Scholarship Month (November).

news

Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears Host NFL's First Official Watch Party in Spain

The Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears teamed up to host its first joint watch party and fan event at the Hard Rock Café in Barcelona, Spain, on Sunday, Nov. 6.

news

Ingram named AFC Defensive Player of the Month

The NFL today announced that Miami Dolphins linebacker Melvin Ingram has been named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for the month of September.

news

Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

The NFL today announced that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance in Sunday's win at Baltimore.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Hard Rock Stadium Showcases Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation Ahead of Miami Dolphins Home Opener

Hard Rock Stadium unveiled its latest innovation in fan experience showcasing the Fountain Plaza Tailgate presented by Live Nation on Thursday, Sept. 8. Available to fans ahead of the Miami Dolphins home opener vs. the New England Patriots on Sunday, Sept. 11, the reimagined tailgate experience will provide fans with elevated pre and in-game engagement opportunities.

news

PRESS RELEASE: Miami Dolphins Host Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off presented by NIKE for more than 450 South Florida High School Student Athletes

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Junior Dolphins High School Kick-Off in collaboration with NIKE for 475 high school student-athletes from Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties to provide youth football players with an enriching gameday experience on Saturday, August 27.

Advertising