Three Miami Dolphins selected to 2023 Pro Bowl Games

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The National Football League today announced that three Miami Dolphins players have been selected for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games – tackle Terron Armstead, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and cornerback Xavien Howard. Armstead and Hill were named starters for the AFC team.

An additional five Dolphins were selected as first or second alternates this year: fullback Alec Ingold (first), quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (first), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (first), defensive end Christian Wilkins (first) and outside linebacker Bradley Chubb (second alternate). Safety Jevon Holland and tight end Mike Gesicki were also listed as fourth and fifth alternates, respectively.

The last time the Dolphins had at least three players initially picked for the Pro Bowl was following the 2013 season. Miami had four initial selections that year – punter Brandon Fields, cornerback Brent Grimes, center Mike Pouncey and defensive end Cameron Wake.

The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be the first to feature at least two offensive starters for the Dolphins since 1995, when quarterback Dan Marino, guard Keith Sims and tackle Richmond Webb all were named starters for the initial AFC squad.

Miami has not had two offensive players initially selected to participate since 2011 (tackle Jake Long and wide receiver Brandon Marshall) and the last time the Dolphins had two offensive players actually play in the game was following the 2016 season when running back Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry were both added as alternates.

Armstead will head to his fourth Pro Bowl. He was previously selected to start for the NFC team following the 2018, 2019 and 2020 seasons when he played for New Orleans. A team captain in his first season with Miami, he has started 12 games at left tackle and helped the Dolphins rank in the top 10 in both total offense (fifth, 370.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (ninth, 24.6 points per game), something the Dolphins have not done since 1995.

Hill's selection is his first as a Dolphin after he was acquired via trade in the 2022 offseason. He has now earned a Pro Bowl nod in all seven of his NFL seasons (2016-22), becoming just the second wide receiver (A.J. Green) in NFL history to earn seven consecutive Pro Bowl bids. He now has the second-longest active Pro Bowl streak in the NFL behind only L.A. Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who was selected today for his ninth straight Pro Bowl. Hill has shattered Miami's single-season receiving yards record this season with 1,529 yards and three games still to play. His 1,529 yards are the most of his career and second-most in the NFL this season, and his 109 receptions are just three shy of the Dolphins' single-season record.