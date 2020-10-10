Tyshun Render Elevated to Active Roster

Render joined the Dolphins as an undrafted college free agent on April 29, 2020. He was waived by the team on Sept. 5, 2020 and signed to the practice squad on Sept. 6, 2020. Render was a four-year letterman (2016-19) at Middle Tennessee State, where he started all 12 games as a senior in 2019. He totaled 49 tackles (36 solo), 3.5 sacks, one interception, six passes defensed, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Blue Raiders last year. He will wear No. 64.