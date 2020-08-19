Dolphins Place Vince Biegel On Injured Reserve

Aug 19, 2020 at 04:14 PM

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve and linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19* list. 

Biegel was traded from New Orleans to Miami on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins last year, totaling 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. He previously spent time with New Orleans (2018-19) and Green Bay (2017). Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by the Packers in the 2017 NFL draft.

Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on Jan. 7, 2019, his first NFL contract. He played in all 16 games last year with six starts, totaling 40 tackles (21 solo), 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed. Eguavoen also played three seasons (2016-18) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

*This new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, their club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Per agreed upon NFL-NFLPA policy, clubs are not permitted to comment on a player's medical status other than referring to roster status. Clubs may not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19.

