The Wait Is Over: 2019 NFL Draft Begins Today

The waiting is over.
The 2019 NFL Draft has finally arrived.
On Thursday evening, the Dolphins and the other 31 teams in the NFL will begin making the 254 selections over three days that will comprise the 2019 Draft.
The Dolphins will enter the proceedings with seven draft selections, one each in the first, second, third, fourth and fifth rounds, none in the sixth, and two in the seventh round.
Those two selections in Round 7 will be consecutive (233rd and 234th overall) and came as the result of trades with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, respectively. The Dolphins’ own seventh-round selection was sent to the Detroit Lions as part of the 2018 trade that brought defensive tackle Akeem Spence, and their sixth-round pick was sent to Tennessee along with quarterback Ryan Tannehill for that seventh-round selection, as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.
The Dolphins have the 13th overall selection in the first round as a result of their 7-9 finish in 2018. The Dolphins previously have picked 13th in the first round three times, taking defensive end A.J. Duhe out of LSU in 1977, running back David Overstreet out of Oklahoma in 1981 and tackle Laremy Tunsil out of Mississippi in 2016.
Among notable players selected 13th overall through the years are Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (2014), former Bills wide receiver Lee Evans (2004), former Chiefs and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (1997), former Eagles and Dolphins tight end Keith Jackson (1988), former Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow (1979) and former Steelers running back Franco Harris (1972).
Whoever the Dolphins select in the first round — assuming they don’t trade out of the round to accumulate more picks — will become the 50th first-round pick in Dolphins history. The first 49 included 11 offensive linemen, 11 defensive linemen, seven running backs, seven defensive backs, five wide receivers, four linebackers and four quarterbacks.
The Dolphins’ last five first-round picks were defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in 2018, defensive end Charles Harris in 2017, Tunsil in 2016, wide receiver DeVante Parker in 2015 and tackle Ja’Wuan James in 2014.
The draft kicks off Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing the first-round picks from the site of the 2019 Draft, Nashville, Tennessee. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place Friday starting at 7 p.m. ET, with the final four rounds Saturday starting at noon ET.
Teams will have 10 minutes to make their selections in Round 1; seven minutes in Round 2; five minutes in Round 3-6; and four minutes in Round 7. All compensatory picks will have a four-minute time limit.
Former Dolphins six-time Pro Bowl tackle Richmond Webb will announce the Dolphins’ second-round pick Friday night, to be followed by current running back Kenyan Drake announcing the pick in Round 3, the same round the Dolphins drafted Drake out of Alabama in 2016.
For day three of the 2019 Draft, the Miami Dolphins Foundation selected 16-year-old cancer survivor Sonia Rodriguez to announce one of the picks. The team’s seventh-round selection will be announced from Nashville by Dolphins fan Jon Roure and his 10-year-old son Luc Roure. The rest of the day three announcers will honor the Dolphins community theme of #TeamWorkAtWork, an initiative to level the playing field through the power of teamwork to inspire a healthier, more educated and united South Florida community.
The 2019 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.
The Dolphins Draft Tracker will provide live updates and content of each selection.