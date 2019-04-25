The Wait Is Over: 2019 NFL Draft Begins Today

Those two selections in Round 7 will be consecutive (233rd and 234th overall) and came as the result of trades with the Tennessee Titans and the Cleveland Browns, respectively. The Dolphins’ own seventh-round selection was sent to the Detroit Lions as part of the 2018 trade that brought defensive tackle Akeem Spence, and their sixth-round pick was sent to Tennessee along with quarterback Ryan Tannehill for that seventh-round selection, as well as a fourth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

The Dolphins have the 13th overall selection in the first round as a result of their 7-9 finish in 2018. The Dolphins previously have picked 13th in the first round three times, taking defensive end A.J. Duhe out of LSU in 1977, running back David Overstreet out of Oklahoma in 1981 and tackle Laremy Tunsil out of Mississippi in 2016.

Among notable players selected 13th overall through the years are Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (2014), former Bills wide receiver Lee Evans (2004), former Chiefs and Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (1997), former Eagles and Dolphins tight end Keith Jackson (1988), former Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow (1979) and former Steelers running back Franco Harris (1972).