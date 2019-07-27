Xavien Howard No. 55 On NFL Top 100 List

Cornerback Xavien Howard is continuing to get national recognition.
A week after longtime NFL cornerback DeAngelo Hall said there was nobody he would put ahead of Howard at that position right now, Howard was revealed Friday night as the No. 55 player on the NFL Network’s Top 100 list for 2019.
He is the first Dolphins player revealed this year for the list, compiled through a survey of players around the league. It’s the first time Howard has earned this recognition.
Howard is entering his fourth NFL season after earning his first Pro Bowl invitation in 2018 when he tied for the league lead with seven interceptions. He was rewarded in the offseason with a new five-year contract through the 2024 season.
“I don’t know if people are giving me the kind of love that I’m giving him, but right now he’s playing some of the best football that any corner in the National Football League is playing,” Hall said during his segment “Hall Monitor” on “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network. “That goes for Pat Pete (Patrick Peterson); that goes for Jalen Ramsey, because the neutralizer is this kid gets the ball.
“This kid right here is something really special.”
Howard was revealed on the Top 100 list after Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa, the son of former Dolphins first-round pick John Bosa, came in at number 56. Defensive end Cameron Wake (No. 74) was the one Dolphins player on the Top 100 list last year.
This is the ninth year of the NFL Network Top 100, but this year the list is being unveiled for the first time on 10 consecutive nights at 9 p.m. Eastern time with 10 players revealed each time. The unveiling began Monday and will continue through next Wednesday, July 31 with a two-hour episode that will be followed by a “Top 100 Reactions” show at 11 p.m.
As always, the top 100 list was determined by a balloting of current players. NFL Films collected 1,098 ballots and interviewed 136 players for the series.