Xavien Howard No. 55 On NFL Top 100 List

Howard is entering his fourth NFL season after earning his first Pro Bowl invitation in 2018 when he tied for the league lead with seven interceptions. He was rewarded in the offseason with a new five-year contract through the 2024 season.

“I don’t know if people are giving me the kind of love that I’m giving him, but right now he’s playing some of the best football that any corner in the National Football League is playing,” Hall said during his segment “Hall Monitor” on “Good Morning Football” on NFL Network. “That goes for Pat Pete (Patrick Peterson); that goes for Jalen Ramsey, because the neutralizer is this kid gets the ball.